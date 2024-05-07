Ensure smooth power supply in rural areas

PM directs power division

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed the Power Division to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the rural areas as soon as possible so people do not suffer.

She gave the instruction at the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office yesterday.

The meeting began with the cabinet members spoking on the Sunday night's rain that brought some relief for the people from the scorching heat, said sources.

Participating in the issue, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumdar said there would not be much problem in the harvest of paddy as farmers in most of the haor areas completed their harvest. He thanked State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid for ensuring smooth power supply to rural areas during the Boro season, the sources added.

Then, the PM took part and asked the Power Division to provide uninterrupted power supply to the rural areas as it has been doing throughout the boro season.

"Provide uninterrupted power supply so that rural people don't suffer," a minister told The Daily Star, quoting the premier.

After the meeting, Nasrul Hamid told reporters at the Secretariat that they are working for zero load shedding.

He, however, declined to comment when askedwhat was discussed about the load shedding at the cabinet meeting.

He added that they were trying to solve the issue of load shedding.

"We have been observing this situation for the last one month. Several liquid fuel-run power plants remain closed because of shortage of fuel," said Nasrul Hamid, adding that they are resuming operation of the plants gradually.

The prime minister is aware of the situation, he added.

On the MPs' criticism over the load shedding at the House, he said their criticism was logical as they are accountable to the people of their respective constituencies.

Jatiya Party MP Mujibul Haque Chunnu told parliament that villagers remain out of power for around 12 hours a day.

He said that as per the government information, the country's power generation capacity is presently 28,000 megawatts. "So, where does all that electricity go?" he asked.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said the cabinet did not approve the drafts of two proposed (amended) laws, which were scheduled to be okayed, as one was withdrawn, and another sent to the ministry concerned with some instructions.