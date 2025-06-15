End of eid holiday: Thousands return to Dhaka amid traffic woes

Holidaymakers return to the capital as the Eid-ul-Azha vacation ends, ahead of government offices and schools reopening today. The photo was taken at Kamalapur Railway Station yesterday. Photo: Rashed Shumon

As the 10-day Eid-ul-Azha holidays ended yesterday, thousands returning to the capital faced severe traffic congestion, transport shortages, and soaring fares across the country on the last day of vacation.

While some highways remained mostly clear, major routes near the Jamuna and Padma bridges experienced heavy congestion due to vehicle breakdowns, accidents, and an overwhelming number of Dhaka-bound vehicles.

In Dhaka, many returnees were stranded at terminals like Gabtoli and Sayedabad as buses were packed and rickshaw and CNG fares soared.

One of the worst congestions was at the Jamuna Bridge, where traffic slowed to a crawl early yesterday. Tailbacks stretched over 20 kilometres -- from Pungli to Elenga in Tangail and Shimantobazar to Nalka in Sirajganj.

Police said several factors contributed to the gridlock -- two truck collisions, multiple vehicle breakdowns, and slow toll booth operations. The congestion, which began around Friday midnight, lasted all day.

Md Sharif, in charge of Elenga Highway Police Outpost, said, "We're trying to ease the congestion, but the pressure is still intense."

Md Asaduzzaman, officer-in-charge of the bridge's west zone police station, added, "Due to heavy traffic, we opened four lanes for Dhaka-bound vehicles, temporarily suspending northbound movement."

According to the Jamuna Bridge traffic control room, 49,182 vehicles crossed the bridge in 24 hours up to Friday midnight, with 30,817 heading to Dhaka. Toll collections amounted to Tk 3.43 crore.

Md Faruk Hossain, a jobholder from Pabna, told The Daily Star yesterday, "I left home at 6:00am aiming to reach Tongi by noon. But by 3:00pm, I was still five kilometres away from the bridge."

According to the Padma Bridge Site Office, 38,781 vehicles crossed till Friday midnight, with 24,922 heading to Dhaka. Another 12,191 vehicles crossed by yesterday afternoon.

Though the Dhaka–Mawa Expressway saw relatively smooth movement, the Jazira end saw queues stretching up to 500 metres. "All 15 toll booths were operational," said Abu Saad, executive engineer at the site.

However, a road crash near the Mawa end involving a microbus left one person dead and 13 injured, briefly halting traffic.

In Barishal, the Nathullabad bus terminal and river port were overwhelmed. Despite increased efforts by authorities, demand far exceeded supply.

Barishal's river port handled nearly 10 times the usual number of passengers. Normally, only two launches operate on the Dhaka route, but yesterday, 12 launches were deployed to cope with the surge.

BRTC also ran double-decker buses, usually reserved for Barishal University students. "We usually operate 15 buses. For Eid, we added double-deckers, but even that wasn't enough," said BRTC official Moshiur Rahman.

Md Enamul, a passenger at the BRTC counter, said he had been waiting since 9:00am. "It's 10:30am now, and I still haven't boarded any bus," he said.

Debi Karmakar, another commuter, shared, "I need to go to Dhaka urgently. I've never faced such trouble before. I've already waited nearly two hours."

Transport owners said around 200 buses usually operate daily in Barishal, but during Eid, that number rose to 500–600 -- which was still insufficient.

Passengers reported deck spaces on launches were being sold at Tk 300–400, while regular fares are around Tk 150–200. Some said even the launch rooftops were overcrowded.

Meanwhile, inside the capital, the real ordeal began once people entered the city. From Gabtoli to Sayedabad, returnees waited for hours as most city service buses were full. Those with children and heavy bags found it nearly impossible to board any transport.

Some had to walk long distances. Others negotiated with CNG-run auto-rickshaw drivers, who were charging Tk 400–600 for short trips.

Usama Ahmed, a returnee from Natore, said, "I reached Dhaka after a 12-hour journey, completely exhausted. But things got worse when I got off the bus. I had too many bags to take a public bus. CNG drivers were asking for Tk 600. So I had to walk."

With offices, factories, and universities reopening today, traffic and transport pressure are expected to increase further from this morning.

[Our correspondents from Tangail, Pabna, Barishal and other respective districts contributed to this report.]