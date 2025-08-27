Election action plan: EC secretary promises ‘additional details’ tomorrow

The Election Commission has hinted it may announce the election action plan for the upcoming 13th national polls tomorrow.

EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed shared the update with reporters around 4:15pm today at the commission's media centre in Dhaka, after the final day of hearings on constituency delimitation.

When asked about the date of publication of the action plan, he said, "Tomorrow I will have the opportunity to provide you with some more details, something better, some additional information. Please wait until then."

On whether the road map would be revealed tomorrow, Akhtar replied, "If I reveal everything today, then what would I keep for tomorrow? We will share with you the action plan we have prepared."

Asked why the plan -- expected last week -- was delayed, he said, "It is my own shortcoming. I have to admit that. Since I was outside Dhaka, I might have fallen a bit behind."

The secretary also addressed Sunday's clash between rival groups during a hearing on Brahmanbaria constituency, calling it "regrettable".

"This is not directly linked to the Election Commission. If people push each other outside for some reason, the institution cannot be held responsible," he said, adding that a general diary was lodged with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

Akhtar said a total of 1,893 objections and recommendations were received on 84 constituencies across 33 districts during the four-day hearings.

"We have recorded all the opinions we received. After review, we will publish the final list as soon as possible," he noted.

Earlier today, Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud said the commission had already approved the election road map, which will be made public within a day or two.