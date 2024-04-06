Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Apr 6, 2024 12:41 PM
Last update on: Sat Apr 6, 2024 12:45 PM

Bangladesh

Eid rush: Quader expects no traffic congestion on highways

Star Digital Report
Sat Apr 6, 2024 12:41 PM Last update on: Sat Apr 6, 2024 12:45 PM
Photo: Tuhin Shubhra Adhikary

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today assured the Eid holidaymakers that there will be no traffic congestion on highways this time.

"There will be pressure of traffic but I can say there will be no traffic congestion," Quader said at an inauguration programme at his secretariat office.

He opened one railway overpass, seven road overpasses and two bridges on Tangail-Rangpur highway from his office.

The minister also inaugurated the second toll plaza at Megna ghat on Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

"These are open to traffic as prime minister's Eid gift to home-goers," Quader said.

