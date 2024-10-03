Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Thu Oct 3, 2024 04:32 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 3, 2024 04:34 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Egypt invites Yunus to attend D-8 summit

BSS, Dhaka
Thu Oct 3, 2024 04:32 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 3, 2024 04:34 PM
Yunus to address UNGA
File photo

Egypt has extended an invitation to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to attend the D-8 Summit scheduled to take place later this year.

The invitation was conveyed by Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh Omar Mohie Eldin Ahmed Fahmy during a meeting with Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain yesterday, according to a statement from the foreign ministry today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The summit, to be hosted by Egypt, will gather leaders from the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, which includes Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.

Established through the Istanbul Declaration on June 15, 1997, the D-8 aims to enhance development cooperation among its member nations.

Key objectives of the D-8 include strengthening member states' positions in the global economy, promoting trade opportunities, increasing participation in international decision-making, and improving living standards in member countries.

During the meeting, Ambassador Fahmy reiterated Egypt's support for Bangladesh's development journey and expressed optimism about the nation's future progress.

The D-8 summit will focus on economic collaboration, trade diversification, and innovation, with member countries working together to address global challenges and promote mutual growth.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
পুঁজিবাজার
|শেয়ারবাজার

পুঁজিবাজারের অধিকাংশ নীতিই ব্যর্থ হলো কেন?

খায়রুল হোসেনের নেতৃত্বাধীন কমিশন ২০১১ ও ২০১২ সালে জোর করে শেয়ার বিক্রি বন্ধ করার চেষ্টা করেছিল। এর ফলে শেষ পর্যন্ত প্রাতিষ্ঠানিক বিনিয়োগকারীরা আগ্রহ হারিয়ে ফেলেন।

এইমাত্র
|আবহাওয়া

সারা দেশে বৃষ্টি চলতে পারে আরও ৭ দিন

১ ঘণ্টা আগে