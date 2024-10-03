Egypt invites Yunus to attend D-8 summit

Egypt has extended an invitation to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to attend the D-8 Summit scheduled to take place later this year.

The invitation was conveyed by Egyptian Ambassador to Bangladesh Omar Mohie Eldin Ahmed Fahmy during a meeting with Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain yesterday, according to a statement from the foreign ministry today.

The summit, to be hosted by Egypt, will gather leaders from the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, which includes Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.

Established through the Istanbul Declaration on June 15, 1997, the D-8 aims to enhance development cooperation among its member nations.

Key objectives of the D-8 include strengthening member states' positions in the global economy, promoting trade opportunities, increasing participation in international decision-making, and improving living standards in member countries.

During the meeting, Ambassador Fahmy reiterated Egypt's support for Bangladesh's development journey and expressed optimism about the nation's future progress.

The D-8 summit will focus on economic collaboration, trade diversification, and innovation, with member countries working together to address global challenges and promote mutual growth.