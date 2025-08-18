EC to unveil election action plan this week

The Election Commission (EC) will publish its action plan for the 13th national parliamentary election within this week. It also said that the number of polling centres will not be increased.

"A draft action plan, covering inter-departmental coordination and other issues, has already been prepared. It will be placed before the [Election] Commission for approval, and we hope to release it this week," EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed told reporters at the commission headquarters in Dhaka around 3:00pm today.

He added that today's monthly coordination committee meeting also discussed issues related to polling centres and National ID corrections.

"Applicants have the opportunity to appeal regarding NID corrections. We are trying to resolve these issues. If our data entry improves, the number of such applications will decrease further," he said, noting that nearly 80,000 applications have been filed for corrections.

On polling centres, the EC secretary clarified, "We have said that the number of polling centres will not increase. However, this does not mean that they will remain exactly as they were before. The number may still change."

Regarding political parties' registration, Akhtar said letters are being sent to 22 parties whose applications were sent for field verification.

"Those whose applications were rejected or deemed not eligible are being informed with specific reasons. The rejection letters clearly state which conditions were not fulfilled," he explained.

Responding to questions on security and law and order ahead of the polls, he said the commission had no concerns. "Everyone just needs to carry out their respective responsibilities. The EC is involved in election management, the field administration is working at local levels, and law enforcement agencies are carrying out their duties. The commission has emphasised advance preparations so that there are no last-minute rushes or problems," he said.