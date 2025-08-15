EC to declare polls roadmap next week

The Election Commission yesterday said it would publish the roadmap for the 13th national election next week.

EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said they were unveiling the roadmap so that everyone could learn about the EC's preparations.

Akhtar, at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon, told reporters that the EC would also meet journalists next week to discuss arrangements for media personnel to cast their votes while on duty on election day.

The government sent a letter to the EC to begin preparations for holding the national election in the first half of February next year.

The EC said the election schedule will be announced in the first half of December.

According to the commission, there could be more than 45,000 polling centres and 2.8 lakh booths in the next election.

Following EC's latest count, the number of voters may reach 12.7 crore.

In the 12th general election, there were 11.9 crore voters, 42,148 polling centres, and 2.6 lakh polling booths.

On August 7, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin said besides updating the voter list, the EC is redrawing parliamentary constituencies and making arrangements for expatriate voting.

As part of its preparations, complete tasks like training 931,131 polling officials, voter registration, and procurement of election materials by September.

Once the proposed amendments to the Representation of the People Order (RPO) and the Election Conduct Rules are forwarded to the law ministry for swift approval, the printing of manuals and guidelines will begin.

The materials will serve as key resources for training election officials.