Duckling supply crunch frustrates farmers

Inadequate supply of ducklings and hatching eggs from Kurigram Regional Duck Breeding Farm leaves local duck farmers in the district growingly frustrated.

Many farmers claimed they are not receiving their orders on time despite placing advance bookings, making it increasingly difficult to operate their farms profitably.

The government-run farm, established in 2016 on three acres of land, supplies ducklings and eggs of improved breeds, such as Khaki Campbell from the UK and Jingding from China. Although its annual production target is 50,000 ducklings, actual demand reportedly exceeds two lakh.

Farmers said each duckling from the farm costs Tk 25, while those of the same breed sell for Tk 80-100 each in the open market. With the farm failing to meet demand, many are forced to buy ducklings from private suppliers at higher prices, thereby witnessing a sharp rise in operational cost. Some farmers alleged that the farm authorities give priority to certain preferred clients.

"No matter how many times I go to the farm, I can't get the Khaki Campbell or Jingding ducklings or eggs," said Noor Islam, 55, a duck farmer from Jatrapur village under Kurigram Sadar upazila, adding, "While local breeds lay 80–100 eggs per year, these improved varieties lay 230–250, which makes a big difference in profitability."

Jahid Hossain, 50, a farmer from Mogolbasa village under same upazila, said, "I collect around 250–300 ducklings from the farm yearly. These breeds are very profitable, but due to the supply shortage, I can't expand production the way I had planned."

Monsur Ali, 45, a farmer from Char Gorokmondol under Phulbari upazila, called upon the government to take urgent steps to increase the farm's production and supply to cater to the growing demand and thereby help this promising sector to grow.

According to sources at the breeding farm, it currently houses 800 layer ducks and 140 drakes. Each layer duck lays around 230–250 eggs annually. The facility includes six layer sheds, one growing shed, and one boarding shed.

Md Asaduzzaman, poultry development officer at the farm, said, "Although our annual production target is 50,000 ducklings, we have been producing even more. However, since we receive requests from some large farm owners, we can't always meet every farmer's expectations. Nonetheless, we never send any farmer back empty-handed if we have ducklings or eggs available."

"We have informed higher authorities about the need to expand our sheds and increase the number of layer ducks and drakes," he added.