Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Fri Nov 8, 2024 12:47 AM
Last update on: Fri Nov 8, 2024 12:50 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

DU students rally for banning partisan politics in campus

Star Digital Report
Fri Nov 8, 2024 12:47 AM Last update on: Fri Nov 8, 2024 12:50 AM
Photo: Collected

Dhaka University students yesterday organised a night-time procession demanding a referendum on banning partisan political activities in the university's academic and residential areas.

The protest, led by members of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, gathered at the Raju Memorial Sculpture, where students chanted slogans such as "Hall dokholer Kalo Hat bhenge Dao Guriye dao" and "Action against guestroom culture, direct action."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Key coordinators Abdul Kader and Abu Baker Majumder were present at the rally, leading chants and expressing the group's opposition to partisan influence on campus.

The protest follows recent tensions over posters put up by the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) across the campus as part of its campaign to observe "National Revolution and Solidarity Day".

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

ট্রাম্পের জয়ে বাংলাদেশ-যুক্তরাষ্ট্র সম্পর্কে বড় পরিবর্তন হবে না: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

তিনি বলেন, দুই দেশের সম্পর্ক কোনো বিশেষ দলের ওপর ভিত্তি করে নয়।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

ট্রাম্প রাষ্ট্রপতি হলে আওয়ামী লীগের লাভ—কলকাতার মিডিয়ার প্রোপাগান্ডা: গোলাম মোর্তোজা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে