DU students rally for banning partisan politics in campus

Dhaka University students yesterday organised a night-time procession demanding a referendum on banning partisan political activities in the university's academic and residential areas.

The protest, led by members of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, gathered at the Raju Memorial Sculpture, where students chanted slogans such as "Hall dokholer Kalo Hat bhenge Dao Guriye dao" and "Action against guestroom culture, direct action."

Key coordinators Abdul Kader and Abu Baker Majumder were present at the rally, leading chants and expressing the group's opposition to partisan influence on campus.

The protest follows recent tensions over posters put up by the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) across the campus as part of its campaign to observe "National Revolution and Solidarity Day".