DSCC finalises preparations for Eid congregation, sacrificial waste management

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has completed all necessary preparations to host the main Eid-ul-Azha congregation at the National Eidgah ground in the capital.

Administrator of DSCC, Md Shahjahan Mia, shared the update during a press briefing held at the National Eidgah premises this morning.

He said, "The main Eid prayer will be held at 7:30am at the National Eidgah. However, in case of inclement weather, the congregation will be moved to Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 8:00am."

To ensure a smooth and peaceful experience for worshippers, DSCC has taken extensive safety and service measures. The Eidgah has been prepared to accommodate around 35,000 people, with a VIP block that can host 250 individuals. Police, Rab, and other law enforcement agencies will be deployed to ensure security.

Additionally, there will be arrangements for ablution, sanitation, safe drinking water, and medical teams with ambulances on standby. Separate entry and exit gates have been arranged to manage crowd flow, and a designated prayer area with a separate entrance has been allocated for female worshippers.

Addressing preparations for Qurbani, Shahjahan Mia said eight temporary cattle markets have been set up across the DSCC area to facilitate animal sales. These markets will have dedicated cleaning crews, police presence, ATM booths, and veterinary teams.

"After the markets close, a thorough clean-up operation will be carried out within the scheduled timeframe," he added.

To manage the large volume of waste generated during animal sacrifices, DSCC is deploying nearly 10,000 sanitation workers, supported by 207 dump trucks, 200 mini trucks, and various other equipment. This year, the target is to remove around 30,000 metric tonnes of waste within 12 hours.

In addition, DSCC has distributed 1.4 lakh biodegradable bags, 40 tonnes of bleaching powder, and 222 gallons of disinfectant (Savlon) across its 75 wards.

To ensure uninterrupted services during the Eid holidays, the leaves of all officials and staff involved in Eid arrangements have been cancelled. A control room has been set up at Nagar Bhaban to coordinate emergency operations related to Eid prayers, cattle markets, and waste management.

"We urge residents to sacrifice animals only in designated spots and to dispose of waste properly. Please do not litter," the administrator said.

Wishing the city dwellers a blessed Eid, Shahjahan Mia said, "We invite everyone to participate in the Eid prayers with enthusiasm. In Sha Allah, we will ensure the most secure and hygienic environment possible."

DSCC Chief Executive Officer Dr Md Zillur Rahman, along with all departmental heads and relevant officials, was present at the press briefing.