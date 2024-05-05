Dr Atiur to receive honorary doctorate

Renowned economist and Professor Emeritus of Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman, will be awarded an honorary doctorate from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.

This accolade, confirmed through a formal letter by Vice-Chancellor Professor Adam Habib on April 30, 2024, recognises Dr Rahman's extensive contributions to economics and poverty alleviation.

Scheduled for early September 2024, during the annual graduation ceremony, Dr Rahman will receive the Doctor of Science (Economics) degree.

Dr Atiur will be honoured in recognition of his "substantial contribution to the alleviation of poverty through his work as an economist, and as founder chairperson of Unnayan Shamannay, the globally acclaimed research and advocacy organisation".

SOAS is also acknowledging Dr Atiur's tenure as the 10th governor of Bangladesh Bank, as a leader in pro-poor public expenditure, environment and climate change, sustainable development, financial inclusion, and social innovation.

The SOAS letter also mentioned as an alumnus of the university, Dr Rahman's accolades extend beyond this honorary degree, including multiple national and international awards that underscore his influence and legacy in the field of economics and beyond.