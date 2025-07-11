Don't want BNP-backed or NCP-backed Election Commission: Hasnat

"We want a Bangladesh-centric Election Commission”

Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser (South) of the National Citizen Party (NCP), criticised the Election Commission today, saying, "The commission is again moving towards a staged election and pre-determined results. We don't want a BNP-backed or NCP-backed commission. We want a Bangladesh-centric Election Commission."

Hasnat made the remarks at a views exchange meeting with July uprising victims and families of the martyrs, held at a hotel in Jashore town this noon.

The event was organised as part of the "July March to Save the Nation" programme.He also said, "Efforts are underway to delay the election in a calculated manner. Multiple parties are forming alliances to stop the polls. They are not interested in reform or justice, they just want an election. But we want reform, justice, and elections as one complete package. Everything must happen together."

Speaking about the July charter, Hasnat said, "The government is thinking about it, and apparently the BNP is also considering it. But the question is, who is supposed to be considering it, and who actually is?"

Addressing the BNP, he said, "We urge you not to betray the blood of your own activists."

Addressing the EC, he added, "Remember, you sit in the commission on the blood of students. Some try to control the game from the sidelines. If you want to play, come to the field. If anyone tries to foul from outside the field, they will end up like Sheikh Hasina, Nurul Huda, or Farzana Rupa."

Hasnat also criticised the health adviser, saying, "Nothing has changed in the health sector. Everything is functioning just as before. If there had been any improvements, those injured in July wouldn't be raising so many complaints about their treatment."

He further said, "Now they are saying the incident at Dhanmondi 32 was a mob attack. Soon they'll say August 5 was also a mob attack. Then, in connection with the Jabir Hotel case in Jashore, they'll label everyone as militants. That's why we're announcing the July charter at the Central Shaheed Minar on August 3. Everyone must attend."

In the meeting, victims of the mass uprising alleged they are not receiving proper medical treatment. They said no political party in Jashore has reached out to them – not even members of the NCP or the Student Against Discrimination.

They demanded access to various government facilities and support.

NCP's chief coordinator Nasir Uddin Patwari, senior joint secretary Tasnim Jara , and central leaders Nusrat Tabassum and Sakib Shahriar also addressed the meeting.