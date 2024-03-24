Domestic worker abuse: ‘Investigate all incidents properly’

Maximum plaintiffs in cases of domestic worker abuse try to get away by financially settling with the victim's family, often resulting in injustice, said speakers at an event yesterday.

They said most incidents haven't been thoroughly investigated, leaving poor and powerless families without justice, reads a press release.

The discussion took place at the office of Manabadhikar Shogskriti Foundation (MSF) which was jointly orgasinsed by MSF, Amrai Pari Jote, Kapaeeng Foundation and Domestics Workers Rights Network-DWRN.

Quoting media statistics, discussants mentioned that from 2023 to March 2024, 39 domestic workers experienced abuse: one died after rape, seven were found dead, and ten died by suicide, among other outcomes.

The ones entrusted with delivering justice for the vulnerable are turning into the oppressors, the press release quoted the speakers as saying.

The investigation into the death of 15-year-old house-help Preeti Urang, who fell from the ninth-floor flat of The Daily Star's Executive Editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque, is yet to be completed, the press release added. Furthermore, seven-year-old Ferdousi, who was injured after falling from the same flat seven months ago, is also awaiting justice, the speakers added.

As per the National Child Labour Survey, there are 1.25 lakh domestic child workers in the country, with 80 percent of them being girls. Speakers said while the Domestic Workers Protection and Welfare Policy was created as an initial measure to safeguard house-helps, its implementation is still pending.

Executive Director of Amrai Pari Jote Jinat Ara Haque, Chief Executive of MSF Md Saidur Rahman, DWRN's Md Abul Hossain, Md Barkat Ali of BLAST, Nasrin Ahmed of Manusher Jonno Foundation, spoke among others at the event.