Thu Feb 22, 2024 02:27 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 22, 2024 03:04 PM

DoE director, wife die after both fall ill

Syed Nazmul Ahsan and his wife Nahid Binte Alam. Photo collected from Facebook.

A director of Department of Environment and his wife died after falling ill at their Mirpur residence yesterday.

The deceased were Syed Nazmul Ahsan, 58, DoE director of Dhaka region; and his wife Nahid Binte Alam, 47, police said.

Both fell ill at their house in Mirpur-2 yesterday. Nazmul was admitted to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where he died in the evening, said Md Kamruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Mirpur Police Station.

His wife Nahid was admitted to the intensive care unit of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) where she breathed her last this morning, he said.

Police sent both bodies to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC said.

Nazmul joined Department of Environment in 1996 as research officer and was later promoted to the post of director in 2017. The couple left behind two daughters.

One of them is taking part in the ongoing SSC examination, a colleague of Nazmul said.

এই অঞ্চলে সমুদ্রপথে ব্যবসা-বাণিজ্য যেন সংঘাতপূর্ণ না হয়: প্রধানমন্ত্রী
|রাজনীতি

বিনিয়োগে আগ্রহী দেশকে আমাদের সমুদ্রের তেল-গ্যাস উত্তোলনের আহ্বান করব: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘আমাদের এই অঞ্চলে যে ব্যবসা-বাণিজ্য চলে সেটা যেন সংঘাতপূর্ণ না হয়।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

ডলার সংকট, বাড়বে বিদ্যুৎ বিল ও লোডশেডিং

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
