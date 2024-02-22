DoE director, wife die after both fall ill

Syed Nazmul Ahsan and his wife Nahid Binte Alam. Photo collected from Facebook.

A director of Department of Environment and his wife died after falling ill at their Mirpur residence yesterday.

The deceased were Syed Nazmul Ahsan, 58, DoE director of Dhaka region; and his wife Nahid Binte Alam, 47, police said.

Both fell ill at their house in Mirpur-2 yesterday. Nazmul was admitted to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where he died in the evening, said Md Kamruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Mirpur Police Station.

His wife Nahid was admitted to the intensive care unit of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) where she breathed her last this morning, he said.

Police sent both bodies to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC said.

Nazmul joined Department of Environment in 1996 as research officer and was later promoted to the post of director in 2017. The couple left behind two daughters.

One of them is taking part in the ongoing SSC examination, a colleague of Nazmul said.