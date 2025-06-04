DNCC to clear all Eid waste within the day: Azaz

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Administrator Mohammad Azaz said all sacrificial waste generated during the Eid-ul-Azha will be removed within the day to ensure the city remains clean and livable during the festival.

Speaking to reporters today following an inspection of the Aminbazar landfill, the administrator said DNCC expects to handle around 20,000 tonnes of waste during this year's Eid celebrations.

"All preparations for efficient removal of sacrificial waste are complete," Azaz said. "Nearly 10,000 workers will be deployed across DNCC areas over a three-day period to manage the waste load."

According to the DNCC Public Relations Department, 224 dump trucks, 381 pickup vans, and 24 payloaders will remain on active duty during the waste management operation.

Additionally, DNCC has distributed 1.25 million polythene bags, 2,500 sacks of bleaching powder, and 4,000 cans of liquid antiseptic to ensure proper handling and sanitation.

A separate platform at the Aminbazar landfill has been readied specifically for Eid waste dumping.

To promote environmentally responsible disposal, two trenches have also been dug at the site, Azaz said.