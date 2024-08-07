‘Did not fight to serve any party or group’

Student movement says the interim govt’s responsibility is to implement aspirations of students, people

The uprising, led by students and people, has taken place to repair the state and to abolish the fascist system and not to satisfy the power aspirations of any particular party or group, said the Anti-discriminatory Student Movement.

In a press release, signed by Asif Mahmud, a key coordinator of the student's movement, it said the responsibility of the interim government will be to implement the hopes and aspirations of the students and general people.

Until the establishment of the interim government proposed by the students and people and the state is repaired as per the demand, the students and people are alert and will remain vigilant, it reads.

The statement said the movement is working with the people to prevent any communal provocations, damage to public properties and chaos.

"We waged war to establish peace, and now we are healing the damage of that war by taking responsibility. I salute the students and people who have taken charge of the country through voluntary activities," said Asif Mahmud in the statement.