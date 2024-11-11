Dhaka, KL must act to end trafficking

Say labour migration experts

Dhaka and Kuala Lumpur need to act quickly to bring to book the perpetrators behind the criminal networks engaged in money laundering and labour trafficking from Bangladesh, say labour migration experts.

They said the Bangladesh police's initiative to probe the syndicate of 101 recruiting agencies and related individuals is a welcome move.

They also said Malaysia must extradite the two controversial businessmen -- Aminul Islam, a Bangladesh-born Malaysian citizen, and Ruhul Amin Swapan, owner of recruiting agency Catharsis International -- for investigation.

"Over the last decade, a vested quarter with government influence in both countries manipulated the labour recruitment from Bangladesh. Our people have long been victims of extortion, exploitation, and trafficking," said Prof CR Abrar, executive director of the Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU) of Dhaka University.

About a million Bangladeshi workers were recruited by Malaysia over the last decade. Between 2016 and 2018, a syndicate of 101 recruiting agencies was engaged in recruitment.

The recruitment was suspended in September 2018 due to labour exploitation and huge corruption involving some top Malaysian politicians.

The market reopened in August 2022 but was suspended on May 31 this year following reports of massive corruption and exploitation of migrant workers.

During both periods, Malaysian government had selected the recruiting agencies, though Bangladesh had requested to allow all licensed agencies to send workers.

Malaysia gave no explanation about the criteria of the recruiting agencies selected.

A study by US-based non-profit Verite, published in May, said 96 percent of Bangladeshi migrant workers in Malaysia reported facing risks of exploitation resulting from recruitment debt.

On average, workers paid at least Tk 5,44,000 (US $5,000), which is equal to three years of pay to a casual labourer in Bangladesh, in recruitment fees for a job in Malaysia.

After the fall of the Awami League regime, Altaf Khan, a recruiting agent, filed a case on September 3, accusing 103 individuals, including former Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad and former senior secretary of the ministry Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, of involvement in embezzling Tk 4,200 crore and human trafficking schemes.

The National Central Bureau (NCB) of Interpol in Bangladesh wrote a letter to the NCB in Malaysia on October 24, asking Malaysian authorities to arrest and extradite Aminul Islam and Ruhul Amin Swapan as part of an investigation into the allegations.

It also requested to temporarily halt the operation of the Foreign Workers Centralized Management System (FWCMS), a software provided to the Malaysian home ministry by Bestinet, founded by Aminul Islam.

Prof CR Abrar said, "The interim government is in charge with a mandate to reform the state institutions and end all discriminatory policies. Bangladeshi migrants are one of the most neglected populations, and the whole recruitment system needs urgent reforms."

"Those responsible for victimising millions of our people must be brought to book," he said.

Shariful Hasan, associate director of BRAC and head of its migration programme, said a mere case and arresting some people and writing a letter to Malaysia will do nothing.

The Bangladesh government, in collaboration with Malaysia, must take strong steps to investigate how so many Bangladeshi people were swindled and exploited in the name of jobs, he added.

"We want an end to such malpractices and to ensure the dignity of our people. The politicians, businessmen, or any other entities involved in this process -- both in Bangladesh and Malaysia -- should be investigated before we start any fresh recruitment in Malaysia," Shariful Hasan said.

"The current system is neither good for our economy nor for our people," he added.