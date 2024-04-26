Dhaka, Bangkok to work together on Rohingya issue: foreign minister

Bangladesh
UNB, Bangkok
Fri Apr 26, 2024 05:34 PM
Last update on: Fri Apr 26, 2024 05:52 PM

Photo: UNB

Bangladesh and Thailand have expressed willingness to work together to deal with the Rohingya issue as the two countries are sheltering Rohingyas who fled from Myanmar.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said this after a bilateral meeting between Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin at Government House (Thai Prime Minister's Office) in Bangkok.

"To resolve this problem, the two countries have expressed willingness to work together," he said, adding that both the countries are suffering due to the burden.

The foreign minister Bangladesh is sheltering 1.3 million Rohingyas and this created problems for Bangladesh.

He said the bilateral meeting was held in a very cordial manner and the two leaders expressed interest to deepen, broaden and strengthen the ties.

Bangladesh is ready to offer a dedicated economic zone for the Thai investors if they express willingness to have that.

Bangladesh and Thailand today signed five bilateral documents on visa exemption, cooperation on energy, tourism and customs matters, and negotiation of free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries.

PM's Speech Writer Nazrul Islam was also present at the foreign minister's briefing.

