Death in road crash: HC directs Rab to arrest those responsible

The High Court yesterday directed the Rapid Action Battalion to immediately arrest the accused persons responsible for a road accident in Mymensingh in which Zayeda Akhter died and her one-year-old son got severely injured.

The bench of Justice Md Rezaul Hasan and Justice Fahmida Quader passed the order following a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Manzill Murshid on behalf of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh.

Zayeda Akhter, 32, died in an accident in the Square Master Bari Ideal Mor area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, Manzill Murshid told reporters.

The accident reportedly took place around 1:00pm on May 10 and she died in the hospital the next morning.

Her one-year-old son, who was with deceased Zayeda, was also injured, and he is undergoing treatment in the hospital, he said.

The HC bench also ordered the superintendent of police of Mymensingh and officer-in-charge of its Valuka police station to investigate the case filed in connection with this incident and to identify and arrest the persons and vehicle responsible.

The court asked them to submit a report on May 20.

It ordered the deputy inspector general of police in the area to supervise the case proceedings.

The director general of RAB has been directed to take quick steps to arrest the accused. The authorities concerned have been asked to temporarily hand over the child to his maternal uncle for care and custody.