Day after birthday, Gazipur teen goes missing in river; family at a loss

Rescue operation suspended for today

A college student has gone missing after jumping from Trimohani Bridge at the confluence of Shitalakshya and Sutia rivers in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila this morning.

The incident occurred around 10:00am.

The missing student, Lamia Akhter, 17, is the daughter of Delwar Hossain of Nandia Sangun village in Kawraid union. She is a second-year HSC student at Captain Gias Uddin College.

Eyewitnesses said Lamia walked alone to the bridge this morning. After standing in the middle for about 10 minutes and looking around, she suddenly jumped into the river. Some fishermen tried to rescue her but failed due to the strong current. Relatives and locals gathered on the riverbank after learning about the incident.

A diving team from the Tongi Fire Service reached the spot and began rescue operation at 2:30pm.

Warehouse Inspector of the Mauna Fire Service, ATM Mahmudul Hasan, told The Daily Star, "The rescue operation is being hampered due to strong current in the river. The operation was suspended around 8:00pm and will resume tomorrow."

Lamia's father, Delwar Hossain, said, "It was my daughter's birthday yesterday. We celebrated the day. We don't understand why she jumped into the river."