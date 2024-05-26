Cyclone Remal may make landfall anytime between evening and midnight

Rain with gusty winds hit coastal areas as a peripheral effect of the severe cyclone

A meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department said Cyclone Remal may make landfall by anytime between this evening and midnight .

BMD meteorologist Abul Kalam Mallik said, "We estimate that its speed may be 110 to 120 kmph when it reaches land. Maximum speed may rise to 130 kmph."

The cyclone system was heading towards the land at around 8 kmph, he said around 10:30am.

At 9:00am, the cyclone was centred about 380 km southwest of Chattogram port, 340 km southwest of Cox's bazar port, 295 km south of Mongla port and 265 km south of Payra port, said a bulletin issued at 8:30 am on Sunday signed by Kh Hafizur Rahman, a meteorologist at BMD.

Under the peripheral effect of the severe cyclone, rain with gusty winds has started over the coastal regions of the country.

BMD has asked Mongla and Payra ports to hoist great danger signal No. 10.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64 km of the severe cyclone centre is about 90 kph rising to 120 kph in gusts or squalls; sea will remain high near the severe cyclone centre.

The coastal districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagherhat, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Barguna, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali and their islands and chars will come under Great Danger Signal 10, according to the bulletin.

The coastal districts of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Feni, Cumilla, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Chandpur and their islands and chars will come under Great danger Signal nine (r) nine.

Under the peripheral effect of the severe cyclone and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagherhat, Pirojpur Jhalakathi, Barguna, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Lakshmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and their islands and chars are likely to be inundated by wind-driven surge of 08-12 feet height above normal, astronomical tide, it reads.

Under the influence of the cyclone Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions are likely to experience heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy rainfall (289 mm) with gusty or squally wind. Due to very heavy rainfall, landslides may occur at places in Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachari and Chattogram.

All fishing boats and trawlers in north Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.