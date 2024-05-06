Cutting trees: HC asks govt why environment-friendly law should not be formulated

The High Court today issued a rule asking the government to explain in four weeks why it should not be directed to formulate an environment-friendly law, rule, regulation or policy for cutting and planting trees.

In the rule, the HC also asked authorities concerned to show causes why their inaction and apathy in this regard should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque issued the rule following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md Tanvir Ahmed who sought necessary directives.

On May 2, the lawyer served a legal notice on the government, asking it to formulate environment-friendly law for cutting and planting trees and to take immediate steps to reduce heatwave and temperature across the country.

He sent the notice after Bangla daily Ittefaq published two reports on April 24 and 25 about felling 3,000 trees in Kushtia. The notice took note of another report published on Prothom Alo on April 29, which said 90 percent of the area in Dhaka was in danger due to the heatwave.

Secretary at the environment ministry, director general of environment department, chief conservator of forests, director of Dhaka metropolitan office under DoE, and divisional forest officer in Kushtia were made notice recipients.

The recipients have evidently failed in their respective obligations, and therefore, legal proceedings will be initiated against them if steps, necessary to rectify the present situation, are not taken immediately, the notice added.