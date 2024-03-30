Criticism is now a punishable offence

Maj Hafiz tells Star in an interview

In an environment of fear created by the ruling Awami League, basic human rights like criticising the government have become a punishable offence, said BNP Vice-Chairman Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed.

In an recent interview with The Daily Star, the former minister and freedom fighter talked about several issues including the state of democracy in the country, BNP's boycotting of the polls and its future in general and his alleged role in forming the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM).

Maj Hafiz accused the ruling party of oppressing opposition and shrinking space for freedom of expression in the country.

"The ruling party has brought Bangladesh here. More or less, other political parties are also responsible. But under the current rule, people stopped expressing their thoughts. They have passed the digital security act. If I say Sheikh Hasina failed to run the state, I might end up in a lockup. They have made criticism a punishable offence," said the veteran politician.

Citing tens of thousands of false cases against BNP activists, Maj Hafiz said doing politics in such an environment has become difficult.

Hafiz said he sees no quick relief from this environment.

"As everyone is keeping mum, it will continue like this. It might even deteriorate. … The country is in shambles. It has been blanketed by fear."

Asked about the possible split in BNP, Hafiz said there was no reason for the party to split now after absorbing all the pressure before the polls.

"If BNP was to split, it'd have before the election."

He said his name comes up whenever a split rumour is on the air because he has been vocal about the lack of democratic practices within BNP.

"I have been a part of this party for 32 years. Leaving it is out of the question," he said, adding that "I am loyal to my party and my leader Khaleda Zia."

Hafiz said leaders like Shahjahan Omar, Taimur Alam and Shamsher Mubin left the party under "tremendous pressure".

Asked to clarify what he meant by "pressure", Hafiz said everyone knows about it but won't talk about it fearing jail or being forcibly disappeared.

Asked about his role in the formation of BNF, he denied his involvement saying a group of people spreading these false narratives to gain popularity.

"Two months before the election, I openly mentioned in a press conference that I would not leave the party, nor would I join any new party. … Why this issue is coming up again after six months? It is simply because they crave popularity," said Hafiz without naming anyone.

He also said he had no role in naming or helping BNM get registration.

"Everyone knows well who does these things. Which arm of the government is involved, we all know that," he said without explaining further.

About Shakib Al Hasan, the BNP leader said they had met once before the elction. Hafiz said he told Shakib not to get into politics before retirement.

Asked about his position on the BNP's support of the social media campaign on boycotting Indian products, he said a discussion was held within the party.

"The party's statement is my statement," he said without elaborating.

Asked whether BNP made a mistake by not participating in the polls, Hafiz said the party should have contested the January 7 polls.

"I have already told this in a press conference. If BNP participated in the election under the UN or USA mediation, then BNP would have been in power now. They [the foreign powers] would have made it a fair one."

However, he said the onus was on the BNP to take the decision.

"There was so much discussion. BNP wanted an election under a caretaker government and the ousting of Sheikh Hasina's government. But it was a daunting ask. And why would the foreigners go to that extent [in realising the BNP's demand]? They don't."

Asked about BNP's failure to fulfil its duties as an opposition party, Hafiz said BNP has made sacrifices.

"BNP is trying, but it is impossible to do more. 22 of our people gave away their lives during the movement. What more can they do? Some say 16 people were killed in the jail. … These are all sacrifices," he added.

Asked about the future of BNP, he said the party will survive and thrive.

"BNP has a very bright future. The party's immense popularity will not go up in thin air. … One day, BNP will receive the people's verdict," he said.