Consensus Comission postpones talk after Uttara jet crash

In response to the tragic crash of an air force fighter jet at Milestone School and College in Uttara, the National Consensus Commission has postponed the 16th day of its second-phase talks, which were being held at the Foreign Service Academy.

The commission expressed deep sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, while also wishing a swift recovery for the injured.

"We pray for the salvation of the departed souls and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families," said the commission's Vice President Ali Riaz.

He also conveyed sympathy to the families of those injured and urged all relevant authorities to ensure proper medical treatment and support for them.

Calling for compassion and national unity, Ali Riaz appealed to all political parties and citizens to come forward and support the victims and their families.

As a mark of respect, a one-minute silence was observed during the session, with participants offering prayers in accordance with respective religious traditions.

Talks are expected to resume tomorrow morning.