Closely monitor developments in Middle East

Hasina asks ministers to make plans in advance

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed her cabinet colleagues to closely monitor the war situation in the Middle East and prepare plans in advance.

She gave the directives during a weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office yesterday.

Speaking at a press conference at the Secretariat after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said, "The prime minister instructed the ministers to prepare an outline of steps that might be needed in different sectors if such a situation lingers."

Responding to a question from a journalist, Mahbub came up with an example, "If the oil price increases due to the situation in the Middle East, we will have to think in advance about measures to be taken."

The cabinet secretary stressed the need for making preparations in advance to deal with any kind of situation to avoid making hasty decisions.

He said that the premier asked the ministers to be proactive instead of being reactive in the wake of any incident.

The cabinet in yesterday's meeting approved in principle the draft of the Maheshkhali Integrated Development Authority (MIDA) Act-2024.

Mahbub said the government has taken initiatives to set up an economic zone on 55,968 acres in Maheshkhali of Cox's Bazar.

"The government has decided to form a new authority to provide necessary assistance to the local and foreign entrepreneurs who will work there," he said, adding that MIDA will be an institution under the Prime Minister's Office, with the premier as chairman of its board of directors. A chief executive officer will be appointed to run MIDA.

Mahbub said the main task of MIDA will be to ensure the use of the land in a planned way for the entrepreneurs after formulating a master plan and also to ensure compliance with the rules and regulations.

He said the proposed law will provide protection to local produce such as salt, shrimp, and betel leaf.

The cabinet also approved in principle the draft of The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Remuneration and Special Rights) Act-2024.

Regarding the proposed law, Mahbub said the ordinances enacted during the previous military regimes are gradually being converted into laws from English to Bangla as per court orders.

He said that only 16 ordinances are left to be converted into laws.

"The prime minister is aware of which ministries are related to these ordinances. She has directed the ministers and secretaries concerned to take prompt steps in this regard," the cabinet secretary said.