Climate Refugee: Rehabilitation list for 4,409 in Cox’s Bazar cancelled

A list of 4,409 people selected for rehabilitation under the Cox's Bazar Climate Refugee Rehabilitation Project (Khurushkul) has been cancelled.

A notification signed yesterday by Mohammad Mohibul Hasan, director at the chief adviser's office, said the list was cancelled as it was "flawed, questionable, and biased".

The list was originally prepared in 2011 under the "Beneficiary Selection, Government Flat Handover and Maintenance Policy for Multi-Storey Buildings Constructed in Cox's Bazar Climate Refugee Rehabilitation Project".