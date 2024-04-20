Climate migration from coastal areas on rise: speakers

A workshop on responses to address climate change-induced loss and damage was held yesterday at ADAMS Integrated Training Centre in Khulna.

ADAMS organised the event with assistance of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development, and Germanwatch.

The coastal districts in the southwestern region have been witnessing myriad of adverse impacts of climate change, leaving hundreds of people without livelihoods and compelled to migrate elsewhere, speakers said.

Many are now living at 625 slums in Khulna city amid lack of proper sanitation and livable environment.

They also urged government and private institutions to collect data on climate victims.

Sufia Rahman Shunu, KCC panel mayor; Laura Maria Schafer, senior adviser, Climate Risk Management; and Vera Teresa Kunzel, policy adviser, Climate Loss and Damage of Germanwatch spoke among others.