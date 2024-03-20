Children’s park now a grazing land

The lone park for children in Lalmonirhat town, established on a land of Bangladesh Railway beside Lalmonirhat Railway Station, is now being used for dumping garbage and grazing cattle.

The railway authorities built the park around 65 years ago to provide recreational facilities to children, especially those of the railway employees.

About 4,000 railway employees live in Lalmonirhat town with their families. The park used to serve as a recreational ground for their children, as well as children from different other areas of the town.

"My two sons and a daughter used to play in the park, but now I cannot take my grandsons there as the place has become filthy. Besides, it has become a den for drug addicts," said Mobarak Ali, 70, a retired railway staffer.

Nur Mohammad, 50, another railway employee, said, "Till 2000, the park was in good condition. Since then, in last 23 years, its condition deteriorated a lot due to lack of care and maintenance. At present the park no longer serves its purpose."

Abir Hossain, 12, son of a railway staffer said, "The rides in the park are in a shabby state. Meanwhile, cows and goats graze, and garbage is dumped there as well. I have nowhere to play."

Prabir Kumar Bishwas, head teacher of Railway Children's Park High School, said, "Proper recreation is essential for children's physical and mental well-being. I requested the railway authorities to take steps for reviving the park as it is the only one for children in Lalmonirhat town."

Ahsand Habib, divisional engineer of Bangladesh Railway in Lalmonirhat, said, "We have adopted an action plan to renovate the park. A tender will be called soon. We have also put up a notice so that no one can dump garbage there."