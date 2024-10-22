Chief justice holds meeting with Asif Nazrul, Nahid

Two advisers of the interim government held a closed-door meeting with the Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed at the latter's Supreme Court office this afternoon.

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul and Information Adviser Nahid Islam held a half-hour meeting with the chief justice around 2:00pm, SC sources said.

Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan, SC registrar general, confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

He however did not know what was discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was held at a time when debate and speculations are swirling over President Mohammed Shahabuddin's recent remarks on former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

He made the remarks in a recent interview with Manab Zamin Chief Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, which was published in the daily's political magazine "Janatar Chokh" on Sunday.

The article quoted the president as saying that he heard that Hasina had resigned, but did not have any documentary evidence.

In response to the president's claims, the law adviser yesterday termed the president's remarks a lie.

He said the president's comments in this regard was akin to misconduct and if he stuck to his guns, the government should reconsider his position.