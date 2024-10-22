Hasina's Fall
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 22, 2024 08:03 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 22, 2024 08:57 PM

Interim govt shares Asif Nazrul's view that president 'lied' about Hasina's resignation

Says chief adviser's deputy press secy; currently no move to remove Shahabuddin
interim government agrees with Asif Nazrul's statement on president

The interim government shares Law Adviser Asif Nazrul's opinion that President Mohammed Shahabuddin "lied" regarding former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation letter, and that it was akin to misconduct.

The chief adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir said this while briefing reporters at the Foreign Service Academy this evening, but also said that "currently there is no move to remove the president from his position".

Shahabuddin made some remarks about immediate past prime minister Hasina's resignation in an interview with Manab Zamin Chief Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, that was published in the daily's political magazine "Janatar Chokh" on Sunday.

Hasina’s resignation: Debate swirls around president’s remark

The article quoted the president as saying that he heard that Hasina had resigned, but did not have any documentary evidence.

"I tried [to collect the resignation letter] many times but failed. Maybe she did not get the time."

In response to the president's claims, the law adviser yesterday termed the president's remarks a lie.

He said the president's comments in this regard was akin to misconduct and if he stuck to his guns, the government should reconsider his position.

Talking to reporters, the law adviser said, "If you contradict something you have said in front of the whole nation, then that is akin to misconduct. Then the question arises if you have the mental capacity to serve as the president. These questions may arise … you have created scope for that."

Hasina’s resignation: ‘I have no documentary evidence’

Nazrul was referring to the president's address to the nation on August 5, hours after Hasina fled the country in the face of a mass uprising.

"The [interim] government agrees with what Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said," Apurba Jahangir said in today's press conference.

