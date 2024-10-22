Protesters stage sit-in near Bangabhaban demanding president's resignation

They want Shahabuddin to step down because of his contradictory remarks about Hasina's resignation

Bangabhaban, the official residence of the President of Bangladesh.

Protesters this evening blocked Dhaka's Gulistan road near the Bangabhaban, demanding that President Mohammed Shahabuddin step down over his comment about the resignation of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The protesters first gathered at Shahbagh in the afternoon and marched towards Bangabhaban, the residence of the president.

They have been observing a sit-in programme on the street since shortly before 5:00pm, halting traffic movement in nearby areas. Commuters suffered as the area faced huge traffic congestion.

The protesters urged Law Adviser Asif Nazrul to arrive at the protest venue to tell them the legal procedures through which the president could resign.

Speaking to reporters on the spot, a protester said they want the president to go as he made contradictory statements over Hasina's resignation at different times.

They also said if necessary, they would spend the night there to realise their demand.

Earlier, several groups staged demonstration in front of the Bangabhaban, Central Shaheed Minar and Barishal on the same demand.

As per media reports, President Shahabuddin recently said he heard Sheikh Hasina had resigned as the prime minister, but does not have any documentary evidence.

"I tried [to collect the resignation letter] many times but failed. Maybe she did not get the time," the president said when Manab Zamin Chief Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury met him and wanted to know about Hasina's resignation letter.

The article that carries the conversation was published in the daily's political magazine "Janatar Chokh" on Sunday.

Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5 amid a student-led mass uprising. The president during his address to the nation hours later said he received Shiekh Hasina's resignation letter.