A controversy we didn’t need

President’s contradictory remarks raised questions

The recent statement by President Mohammed Shahabuddin regarding the resignation letter of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sparked a controversy that should not have occurred at all. On October 19, during a conversation with the editor-in-chief of daily Manab Zamin, the president said that he had heard about Hasina's resignation but had no documentary evidence. This directly contradicts his address to the nation on August 5, where he said that the former prime minister had submitted her resignation to him, and he had accepted it.

Did the president not grasp the gravity of the confusion he created through his contradictory statement? Did he not consider that his statement raises concerns that are far more consequential? As far as we see it, the issue of the former prime minister's resignation is a settled matter. Thus, the president's decision to make the statement that stirred such controversy was unwise. And it also raises questions about whether the president has taken his role seriously enough.

Following widespread criticism, the Bangabhaban issued a statement saying that the former PM's resignation was a settled matter. The point is, it is the president himself who created the controversy. He should have been far more circumspect about his remarks, instead of being so casual about it, particularly given the weight and responsibility of his office.

On the other hand, the law adviser reacted to the president's statement and went public saying to the press that the president committed serious misconduct. He questioned his mental capacity, and literally accused him of indulging in falsehood. He also stated that he would go to the cabinet to discuss the president's actions. We believe, however, that the law adviser should have consulted with the cabinet or, at the very least, the chief adviser before publicly questioning the president's fitness to continue in office. His actions created further confusion and chaos, which the country can ill-afford right now. Therefore, when it comes to such important matters, the government should speak collectively, rather than have separate advisers speak individually.