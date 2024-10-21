President says it's a settled matter, urges all not to create controversy

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today said the campaign carried out in various media by quoting him on the issue of resignation of the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has created confusion in the public mind.

"The president's clear statement in this regard is that the [former] prime minister's resignation and departure from the country in the face of the student revolution, the dissolution of parliament and all questions raised in public mind over the constitutional validity of the current interim government have been reflected and answered in the Special Reference No 01/2024 of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court's order," Bangabhaban said in a press release.

The president appealed to all to refrain from destabilising or embarrassing the interim government by creating any new controversy on this settled matter.

It should be noted that the Appellate Division gave its opinion in response to the request of the president to the SC on August 8 in line with the Article 106 of the Constitution.

The law ministry sought opinion of the SC regarding the formation of an interim government to fill the constitutional vacuum in the existing situation.

The SC, exercising its advisory jurisdiction under Article 106 of the Constitution, said as there is no provision for the formation of an interim government in the constitution, the president can appoint a chief adviser and other advisers as interim measures to carry out the executive works of the state and to fill the constitutional vacuum on emergency requirement. The president may administer oath to the chief adviser and other advisers so appointed.