Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 21, 2024 09:38 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 21, 2024 09:46 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Hasina's resignation

President says it's a settled matter, urges all not to create controversy

Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 21, 2024 09:38 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 21, 2024 09:46 PM
President Mohammed Shahabuddin. File photo

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today said the campaign carried out in various media by quoting him on the issue of resignation of the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has created confusion in the public mind.

"The president's clear statement in this regard is that the [former] prime minister's resignation and departure from the country in the face of the student revolution, the dissolution of parliament and all questions raised in public mind over the constitutional validity of the current interim government have been reflected and answered in the Special Reference No 01/2024 of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court's order," Bangabhaban said in a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The president appealed to all to refrain from destabilising or embarrassing the interim government by creating any new controversy on this settled matter.

It should be noted that the Appellate Division gave its opinion in response to the request of the president to the SC on August 8 in line with the Article 106 of the Constitution.

The law ministry sought opinion of the SC regarding the formation of an interim government to fill the constitutional vacuum in the existing situation.

The SC, exercising its advisory jurisdiction under Article 106 of the Constitution, said as there is no provision for the formation of an interim government in the constitution, the president can appoint a chief adviser and other advisers as interim measures to carry out the executive works of the state and to fill the constitutional vacuum on emergency requirement. The president may administer oath to the chief adviser and other advisers so appointed.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

President’s comment on Hasina’s resignation a lie, akin to oath violation: Asif Nazrul

5h ago

Hasina’s resignation: ‘I have no documentary evidence’

18h ago

Hasina ousted, no need for resignation: Hasnat Abdullah

6h ago
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনার পদত্যাগ ইস্যু ‘মীমাংসিত’, বিতর্ক সৃষ্টি না করার আহ্বান রাষ্ট্রপতির

সোমবার রাষ্ট্রপতির কার্যালয়ের এক প্রেস রিলিজে এ তথ্য জানানো হয়েছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৩ জনের মৃত্যু, এ বছর আক্রান্তের সংখ্যা ৫০ হাজার ছাড়াল

২ ঘণ্টা আগে