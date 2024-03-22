UP chairman face the heat for issuing birth certificate to ‘Justin Trudeau’

Pabna district administration issued a show cause notice to Abdur Rouf, the acting chairman, and Md Awlad Hossain, secretary of Ahmedpur Union Parishad, this morning over "issuing birth registration certificate to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau".

The notice, issued by Pabna Deputy Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman, sought an explanation on how the birth registration was verified from their offices, reports our local correspondent.

The fake birth certificate was removed from the national server yesterday, said Md Saifur Rahman, deputy director of local government (DDLG) of Pabna, also the head of the probe committee formed to investigate the matter.

The birth registration process in the union parishad was also suspended last afternoon till further notice, he added.

"We have already begun our investigation. With the help of technical experts, we are looking into how the entire system was manipulated. We are expecting to submit a report within three working days," he also said.

Legal action will be taken against those involved in the server manipulation, Md Saifur Rahman also said.

According to the birth registration certificate, Justin Trudeau, son of Pierre Trudeau and Margaret Trudeau, was born in Pabna on December 25, 1971.

Asked, Md Abdur Rouf yesterday said he was not aware of the incident.

When a person submits an application for birth registration to the union parishad, it is first verified by the UP chairman and then it goes to the office of the upazila nirbahi officer for final approval.

Talking with The Daily Star, Sujanagar UNO Sukhomoy Sarkar said this birth registration application did not come to his office.