Burning train just before polls shows intention to hinder democracy: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said they will leave no stone unturned to identify the perpetrators of the heinous crime of setting a train on fire.

"Each and every one will be brought to justice and exemplary punishment shall be rendered to the culprit(s), according to the law of the land," he said in a statement today.

Momen said this blatant attempt to instil fear and panic among the masses is an affront to the spirit of the democracy and the enthusiastic participation of Bangladeshi citizens in the upcoming election.

"This act of setting a train on fire, with people burning inside is characteristic of the pattern of violence that we have witnessed before as well. This has shocked the conscience of our whole society — and indeed — the whole world," he said.

When people of Bangladesh are eagerly preparing for a festive national election, a horrifying act of arson took place last evening, when the Benapole Express train was intentionally set on fire by miscreants, Momen observed.

"This reprehensible incident, undoubtedly orchestrated by those with malicious intent, strikes at the very heart of our democratic values," Momen said.

"The timing of this tragedy, just before the election scheduled for January 7, 2024, shows an absolute intention to hinder the festivity, safety and security of the democratic processes of the country," he said.

Momen said it is an affront to democracy, an attack on the democratic process, and a grave violation of the rights of citizens.

"This deliberate act of setting a train on fire, where innocent passengers were subjected to unimaginable horror and forced to endure the unforgivable sight of fellow humans being burned alive, is an act of absolute abomination," the foreign minister said.