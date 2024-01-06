Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Jan 6, 2024 11:06 AM
Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 12:26 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Burning train just before polls shows intention to hinder democracy: Momen

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Jan 6, 2024 11:06 AM Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 12:26 PM
Photo: Anisur Rahman

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said they will leave no stone unturned to identify the perpetrators of the heinous crime of setting a train on fire.

"Each and every one will be brought to justice and exemplary punishment shall be rendered to the culprit(s), according to the law of the land," he said in a statement today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Momen said this blatant attempt to instil fear and panic among the masses is an affront to the spirit of the democracy and the enthusiastic participation of Bangladeshi citizens in the upcoming election.

Read more

A collective effort to save lives

"This act of setting a train on fire, with people burning inside is characteristic of the pattern of violence that we have witnessed before as well. This has shocked the conscience of our whole society — and indeed — the whole world," he said.

When people of Bangladesh are eagerly preparing for a festive national election, a horrifying act of arson took place last evening, when the Benapole Express train was intentionally set on fire by miscreants, Momen observed.

"This reprehensible incident, undoubtedly orchestrated by those with malicious intent, strikes at the very heart of our democratic values," Momen said.

"The timing of this tragedy, just before the election scheduled for January 7, 2024, shows an absolute intention to hinder the festivity, safety and security of the democratic processes of the country," he said.

Momen said it is an affront to democracy, an attack on the democratic process, and a grave violation of the rights of citizens.

"This deliberate act of setting a train on fire, where innocent passengers were subjected to unimaginable horror and forced to endure the unforgivable sight of fellow humans being burned alive, is an act of absolute abomination," the foreign minister said.

Related topic:
benapole train fireBenapole Express train fireVote on Jan 7
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh national election 2024 | People will go to polls in groups, hartal supporters will have no chance: IGP

People will go to polls in groups, hartal supporters will have no chance: IGP

21h ago
Govt can't force people to vote: BNP leader Moyeen

Govt can't force people to vote: BNP leader Moyeen

20h ago
Ballot papers send to polling stations on election day morning

93pc centres to get ballots on vote day morning

1d ago
Awami League's December 10 rally

AL’s independent rivals in polls: 18 ministers face stiff challenge

12h ago
ভোটকেন্দ্রের নিরাপত্তা নিয়ে আমরা উদ্বিগ্ন: ঢাকার রিটার্নিং অফিসার
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

ভোটকেন্দ্রের নিরাপত্তা নিয়ে আমরা উদ্বিগ্ন: ঢাকার রিটার্নিং অফিসার

আজ সকাল থেকে সংসদীয় আসনগুলোতে নির্বাচনী সরঞ্জাম পাঠানো শুরু হয়।

এইমাত্র
|বাংলাদেশ

ঢাকার রাস্তা ‘ফাঁকা’

২৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification