Bullet ends life of a family’s brightest star

Abu Sayed, the youngest of nine siblings, was studying in the English department at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur.

His elder brothers and sisters were forced to abandon their education due to poverty. But they all chipped in to make sure Sayed continued his education.

Sayed dreamt of joining the civil service, a path he believed would change his family's fate.

So he joined the quota reform protest.

However, his dream was tragically cut short yesterday.

His body was brought dead to Rangpur Medical College Hospital with bullet wounds after a clash between protesters and law enforcers.

Sayed's brother, Ramjan, spoke to The Daily Star. "Sayed was our only hope," he said.

"We had big dreams for him, but all those dreams were shattered today," he added.

Their father, Makbul Hossain, is bedridden due to illness, and the family relied on Sayed's potential to lift them out of their struggles.

"We used whatever little we earned to support his education," Ramjan continued, "hoping that one day he would be successful and change our lives. But those dreams have been devastated by bullets."

The mood in Sayed's village of Babanpur in Rangpur is one of grief and disbelief.

A young man, fueled by an ambition to improve his family's life and a belief in a just system, is gone.

The weight of this tragedy is crushing for Sayed's mother, Monowara Begum.

The news of her son's death has plunged her into a cycle of tearful breakdowns and fainting spells. The dreams she nurtured for her youngest son lie shattered, leaving behind only a bullet-ridden body. She was in no condition to talk to this correspondent.

Anwar Hossain, a neighbour, said, "Sayed was the brightest star of his family. Humble and gentle, he was the only one among his siblings receiving higher education. His death has deeply saddened us all."

Just a day before his death, Sayeed shared on Facebook how he was ready to sacrifice his life for the cause if needed.

On Monday, at 12:37pm, he shared a photo card of Rajshahi University teacher and martyr Prof Dr Shamsuzzoha, who was killed by police firing in 1969 during a student protest.

The accompanying caption read:

"Sir! We desperately need you right now, Sir!

Everyone from your time has passed away, but you remain immortal even in death. Your legacy is our inspiration. We are enlightened by your ideals."

"To those of this generation, you too will one day pass away as per the laws of nature. But as long as you live, live with integrity. Support the just cause, take to the streets, stand as a shield for the students. You will receive genuine respect and honour. You won't be lost to the sands of time upon your death. You will live forever as Shamsuzzoha," he wrote.