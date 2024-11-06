Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 6, 2024 11:12 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 6, 2024 12:13 PM

Bangladesh

Boarding bridge collapse damages Kuwait Airways aircraft at Dhaka airport
Photos: Collected

A boarding bridge collapsed onto Kuwait Airways Boeing 777-300ER at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport early today, shearing off its door and damaging its fuselage.

The incident occurred around 2:30am shortly after Kuwait Airways flight KU283 landed in Dhaka at 1:30am.

After all passengers had disembarked, the boarding bridge attached to the aircraft's door suddenly collapsed. At the time of the incident, only the pilot and cabin crew remained onboard.

The damaged aircraft, which was scheduled to depart for Kuwait at 2:45am with 284 passengers, is now grounded at the Dhaka airport.

Kuwait Airways has arranged another aircraft to arrive in Dhaka to transport the stranded passengers. In the meantime, the passengers are waiting at the airport's lounge, with accommodation being arranged for their stay in a nearby hotel.

The airline has also assured that passengers with connecting flights from Kuwait will be provided with free arrangements to reach their final destinations.

|অপরাধ ও বিচার

পাসপোর্ট পেতে আঙুলের ছাপ দিয়েছেন সাবেক স্পিকার, পুলিশ বলছে পলাতক

তবে শিরীন শারমিন কোথায় আঙুলের ছাপ দিয়েছেন, তা রহস্যই রয়ে গেছে।

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গণমাধ্যমের ওপর হামলা-হুমকি বৈষম্যবিরোধী চেতনার পরিপন্থী: টিআইবি

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে