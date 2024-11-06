Boarding bridge collapse damages Kuwait Airways aircraft at Dhaka airport

A boarding bridge collapsed onto Kuwait Airways Boeing 777-300ER at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport early today, shearing off its door and damaging its fuselage.

The incident occurred around 2:30am shortly after Kuwait Airways flight KU283 landed in Dhaka at 1:30am.

After all passengers had disembarked, the boarding bridge attached to the aircraft's door suddenly collapsed. At the time of the incident, only the pilot and cabin crew remained onboard.

The damaged aircraft, which was scheduled to depart for Kuwait at 2:45am with 284 passengers, is now grounded at the Dhaka airport.

Kuwait Airways has arranged another aircraft to arrive in Dhaka to transport the stranded passengers. In the meantime, the passengers are waiting at the airport's lounge, with accommodation being arranged for their stay in a nearby hotel.

The airline has also assured that passengers with connecting flights from Kuwait will be provided with free arrangements to reach their final destinations.