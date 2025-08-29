BNP has no expectations from interim govt: Amir Khasru

Pledges a revival of traditional industries once party comes to power

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said his party has no expectations from the current interim government.

"This government is a temporary one. Once an elected government comes, economic growth will happen," Khasru said today while inaugurating the Small and Cottage Industry Fair organised by the Barishal Divisional Business Forum.

"We are preparing so that we can stand beside the people from day one," he added.

Khasru said BNP's divisional visits are part of the process of democratising the economy. "For too long, the economy has been controlled by a few groups," he said.

He stressed the importance of recognising and valuing traditional cottage industries and handmade products.

"Our traditional handicrafts have been destroyed -- we will revive them and restore the economic flow. Those engaged in handicrafts will be brought into the mainstream economy. With support, production and income will both rise," he said.

The BNP leader also added, "Every village should be able to produce its own product."

Later, Khasru, along with Barishal Divisional Business Forum leaders, visited various stalls showcasing traditional handicrafts from the region.

Among others present were Khaleda Zia's adviser Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, BNP leader Nazrul Islam Rajon, Sheikh Abdur Rahim, and local chamber leaders.

Babul Dutta, Executive Director of the Shitolpati Shilpo Jubo Foundation in Jhalakathi, said such fairs help expand the market for their products. "We need more of these initiatives," he noted.

The fair featured products such as Jhalakathi's gamchha and shitolpati, betel nut shell items from Pirojpur, jute goods, and other traditional crafts.