BNP, allies destroy what we build: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said BNP and its allies only know how to destroy the good things her government creates.

"They (BNP and its allies) only know how to destroy, not to create. We create and they destroy," she said.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail communication.

Recalling the horrible days when BNP-Jamaat enforced arson terrorism to burn people alive, Hasina said that their hearts are filled with darkness.

"Those who can kill people through arson, burn buses, trucks, trains … they are not blind. Their hearts are filled with darkness," she said.

Hasina, also the president of ruling Awami League, urged everyone to remain vigilant against BNP and its allies.

"We will not tolerate if they destroy and burn people alive," she said.

Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan presided over the programme where Asian Development Bank (ADB) country director for Bangladesh Ginting and Railways Ministry secretary Md Humayun Kabir also spoke.

A documentary on the rail line project was screened at the programme.

On her arrival at the venue, the prime minister was welcomed by Md Nurul Islam Sujan along with local MPs.

Local artistes performed traditional songs and dances to greet the PM.