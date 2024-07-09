BMD website hacked, recovered after 2 hours

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) website was hacked today and was down for over two hours before it was recovered.

"We've successfully recovered the website after the hack. We don't know who is involved in the hacking. The authorities are now checking if any damage was done to the server," Monowar Hossain, a meteorologist at BMD, told The Daily Star.

"We are now working to find out who is involved in the hacking," he added.

According to BMD officials, the website was hacked at 8:00am and recovered at 10:27am.

The users were unable to access the site for two hours and 27 minutes this morning.

The hackers left a message saying: "HACKED BY ODIYAN911. TE4M UCC INDIAN H4CKERS…..".