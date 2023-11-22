Bangladesh’s flagship resolution on natural plant fibres adopted unanimously by UN

The United Nations has unanimously adopted Bangladesh's flagship resolution, "Natural Plant Fibers and Sustainable Development", which reflects a testament of the international community's recognition of Bangladesh's commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development.

The resolution adopted at the UN General Assembly yesterday urged member states to champion sustainable production, consumption, and use of natural plant fibres including jute, cotton and sisal, according to a statement of the Bangladesh Mission in New York.

It stressed on political support, resource mobilisation, capacity-building, and effective management to drive momentum for the sustainable production, consumption, and use of natural plant fibres at the global, regional, national, and local levels.

It also recognised natural fibres as a commendable alternative to synthetic and plastic-based products, highlighting that the natural fibres can contribute to achieving the 2030 agenda.

Introducing the resolution, Bangladesh's Representative to the UN in New York expressed gratitude to all delegations for their active engagement, flexibility, and contribution to strengthening the resolution and achieving consensus.

Underscoring the complementary role of natural plant fibers in mitigating climate change and preserving biodiversity, the Bangladesh representative called for international cooperation to ensure the full implementation of the resolution.

Bangladesh first tabled this resolution in 2019 at the 74th UN General Assembly. Since then, this resolution has been adopted biannually by the UN members.