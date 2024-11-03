Bangladesh
Bangladeshi killed by Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

Bangladeshi Mohammad Nizam killed by Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

A Bangladeshi expatriate was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon's capital Beirut yesterday.

Mohammad Nizam, 31, died at 3:23pm in Hazmiye area of Beirut, according to a social media post of Bangladesh embassy in Lebanon.

Nizam entered a coffee shop on way to his work, the embassy said.

Hailed from Kosba upazila of Brahmanbaria, Nizam is son of Mohammad Abdul Quddus and Anwara Begum.

This is the first incident of a Bangladeshi being killed in Israel-Hezbollah war.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Lebanon Air Vice Marshal Javed Tanveer Khan expressed deep shock over the death of the remittance fighter.

He prayed for his departed soul and also extended condolences to his bereaved family members.

 

 

