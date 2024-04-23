Bangladesh taking up projects to tackle climate change: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits a stall at the four-day UN Climate Adaptation Conference National Adaptation Plan (NAP) Expo 2024 at Bangabandhu International Conference Center yesterday. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said Bangladesh Climate Development Partnership (BCDP) has been created to synchronise with international stakeholders to face climate change impacts through their global programmes.

The BCDP will work with stakeholders, developed countries, and international organisations and fund programmes to mitigate climate change issues, she said.

The prime minister said this when Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Simon Steele called on her at a bilateral meeting room at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center.

In a statement released by the Prime Minister's press wing, the prime minister said Bangladesh is taking a long-term programme to address the impacts of climate change.

She outlined various adaptation and mitigation initiatives undertaken by the country, including the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan and the National Adaptation Plan (NAP), aimed at combating the adverse effects of climate change.

"We are encouraging social movement for forestation, have created 84,000 volunteers, and have built multipurpose cyclone shelters," she said.

The PM also said researchers in Bangladesh have invented saline, flood, and drought-resilient rice varieties.

From June, tree plantation programmes will be started across the country during the rainy season, she added.

Simon Steele appreciated the prime minister for creating a climate fund on her own initiative.

He said Bangladesh is not only working to face the climate change impacts; rather, it is taking various types of social programmes for adaptation and mitigation.

These matters are examples for the whole world, he said.

He said other countries could adopt experiences of Bangladesh to mitigate the impacts of climate change and formulate their own adaptation and mitigation plans.