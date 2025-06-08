Bangladesh to observe World Accreditation Day with focus on empowering SMEs

CA calls for global action to empower SMEs

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has called for a collective global initiative to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs), as Bangladesh prepares to observe World Accreditation Day 2025 tomorrow alongside other nations.

According to a statement issued from the Press Information Department (PID) today, this year's theme is "Accreditation: Empowering Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)."

"This year's theme of the day appears to me as time befitting," he said, adding that the accreditation system plays a vital role in supporting SMEs by ensuring quality across all levels of the product and service supply chain.

In his message, the chief adviser said he is pleased to know that Bangladesh is participating in the global observance of World Accreditation Day.

"A large part of our gross domestic product (GDP) comes from the SME sector. The role of this sector is also very important in creating new jobs,' he added.

However, the chief adviser acknowledged that SMEs face ongoing challenges such as entry barriers to international markets, evolving consumer demands, and financial limitations.

"A collective global effort is needed to overcome these obstacles," he said.

The chief adviser further said the Bangladesh Accreditation Board, since its inception, has been working towards these goals.

"So far, the board has awarded accreditation to 155 organisations -- including laboratories, diagnostic centres, certification bodies, and inspection bodies -- according to international standards," he said. He also reaffirmed the interim government's commitment to the development of small and medium industries, saying it is "sincere about supporting sustainable industrialisation, trade, and investment for the country's desired development."