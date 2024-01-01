Bangladesh-India joint water measurement of Padma, Ganges begins

Like previous years, monitoring of water level at different points of the Ganges and Padma, the two major rivers of India and Bangladesh, kicked off this morning under the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty 1996.

A two-member Indian team comprising Ankit Dudeja, executive engineer of India's Central Water Commission, and Mukesh Kumar Sharma, assistant director of the commission, along with Bangladeshi experts started measuring water level at 4,500 feet upstream of the Hardinge Bridge point of the mighty Padma this morning, said Md Rezaul Karim, executive engineer of regional hydrology department, Pabna.

A four-member Bangladesh team headed by Md Riadur Rahman, executive engineer of Joint River Commission, started measuring the flow of water in Ganges at the Farrakah point of India, he said.

"Under the Ganges water sharing treaty, the experts of the two countries monitor the flow of water in Ganges and Padma from January 1 to May 31 every year." said Rejaul Karim.