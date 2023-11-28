Bangladesh elected Vice-Chair of IMO Assembly

Bangladesh has been unanimously elected Vice-Chair of 33rd general assembly of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) with 150 votes.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem, who is also permanent representative at the IMO represented Bangladesh at the voting in London on 27 November 2023.

This is the first time Bangladesh has ever been voted to one of the highest positions of the prestigious IMO General Assembly comprised of 175 member states that meet biennially in London to adopt all regulatory, financial, legal, and technical co-operation decisions of the global maritime industry and government.

Saudi Arabia's Prince Khalid bin Bandar al Saud was elected President.

Vice- Chair is elected by the IMO Secretariat based on nominations and votes cast by Permanent Representatives of 175 present and voting member states of the IMO Assembly.

IMO is the highest United Nations specialized agency that deals with the maritime issues globally with responsibility for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships.

IMO's work supports the UN sustainable development goals.