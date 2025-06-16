Bamboo mat weavers struggle to thrive

In the remote Tilagaon area under Moulvibazar's Kamalganj upazila, mat weaving using bamboo fibres is a traditional handicraft that has been passed down through generations, helping countless rural families make a sustained living over the years.

However, with changing times, the mat weavers, most of them women, are now struggling to thrive amid myriads of challenges, including being at the mercy of moneylenders who control the product's raw materials as well as distribution.

While working on a half-finished mat, Mariam Bibi reminisced the years of her involvement in the craft.

"After my husband passed away 17 years ago, I started weaving mats to support my children. Selling these mats became my only means of survival," she said.

Mariam shared that despite weaving up to 25 mats every week, her earnings are barely enough to sustain her family.

"I have to borrow money from a local moneylender to purchase bamboo, paying Tk 400 for six pieces. Fibres produced from each bamboo can be woven into one or one-and-a-half mats. After completing them, I sell each mat back to the moneylender for Tk 75 taka. As such, from six bamboos, I make only around Tk 200 in profit.