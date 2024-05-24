Bail of Prof Yunus extended till July 4

A Dhaka tribunal yesterday extended bail of Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and three directors of Grameen Telecom till July 4 in a labour law violation case.

MA Awal, chairman (in-charge) of the Labour Appellate Tribunal, passed the order. Around 11:00am, Yunus, chairman of Grameen Telecom, and his three colleagues appeared before the tribunal.

Talking to reporters, Yunus said, "It is a sad thing that I am being made to suffer. People are being deprived for it."

He also asked people to pray for him.

On January 1, the Labour Court-3 of Dhaka sentenced the four to six months' imprisonment.