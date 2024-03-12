Another 179 BGP members take shelter in Bangladesh

At least 179 members of Border Guard Police of Myanmar took shelter in Bangladesh yesterday amid the ongoing fighting between the junta force and Arakan Army in Rakhine state.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer of Border Guard Bangladesh, confirmed this to journalists around 10:30pm.

He said the BGP members from Angthapaya camp of Myanmar entered Bangladesh through Jamchhari border of Sadar Union of Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila.

They are now in the custody of BGB.

Twenty-nine BGP members fled to Bangladesh in the morningand the rest in the evening.

In another development, Saber Ahmad, member of ward-8 of the union, claimed that he was shot by a bullet fired from Myanmar when he and some other locals went to see the BGP members in the afternoon.

The bullet hit Saber in his waist.

Nurul Absar Imon, chairman of Sadar Union Parishad, said that when people gathered near Jamchhari mosque in the border area around 5:00pm, a bullet from Myanmar hit Saber.

The injured was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, he added.

On February 15, a total of 330 Myanmar nationals, who crossed the border and took refuge in Bangladesh to escape the fighting between the Myanmar junta and the Arakan Army, were sent back to their country.

They included 302 BGP members, four family members of the BGP personnel, two army personnel, 18 immigration members, and four civilians.

The Myanmar citizens started fleeing to Bangladesh on February 4 as the fighting between the Myanmar junta force and the Arakan Army escalated across the border in Bandarban and Cox's Bazar.

The BGB members disarmed them and took them into custody.

At least 68 of them -- of which 15 were bullet-hit -- took shelter in Bangladesh on February 4, and the rest entered on different dates until February 7.

During the fighting along the border areas, a Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya man were killed when a mortar shell fired from Myanmar exploded in Bandarban's Ghumdhum on February 5.