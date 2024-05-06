All schools, colleges reopen

After several closures due to the heatwave sweeping the country, all primary and secondary schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical institutions across the country resumed classes yesterday.

However, schools are operating under certain conditions to ensure students' safety.

According to several school teachers and officials, student attendance is quite satisfactory as temperatures have somewhat lowered.

Ariful Islam, principal of Dhaka Collegiate School, told this newspaper that around 80 percent of students attended classes yesterday. He expects that the number will increase further today.

He mentioned that since the temperature is lower and there has been rain in the past few days, many parents felt comfortable sending their children to schools.

Nurul Kabir, a parent of two students at Alim Uddin High School in Mirpur, said, "Even my little daughter is happy to attend school today after a long break. Although schools were closed, we tried to cover her syllabus at home…."

All schools were scheduled to reopen on April 21 after the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. However, due to the heatwave, both the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education and the Ministry of Education extended the holiday until April 27.

Then, despite a reopening on April 28, the High Court ordered the closure of classes in all primary, secondary schools, and madrasas the following day.